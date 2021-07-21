OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has closed retention of sockeye salmon on the mid-Columbia (Hanford Reach) and upper Columbia River as of July 19.
The closure runs from the Interstate 182 bridge at Richland to Chief Joseph Dam.
Department officials said recreational anglers were expected to harvest the in-season sockeye salmon catch quota by the end of Sunday, July 18.
The sockeye catch quota originally was 10,900 fish based on a pre-season run size estimate of 155,600. In early July, the U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee downgraded the run size to 149,600, decreasing the allowable catch quota to approximately 7,500 fish.
Summer Chinook salmon fishing remains open in the Hanford Reach and above Priest Rapids Dam as detailed in the 2021-22 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet, which is available at https://www.eregulations.com/washington/fishing/.
Anglers must have a current Washington fishing license, appropriate to the fishery. More information is in the rules pamphlet.
Rules changes are available at 360-902-2500, press 2 for recreational rules.
