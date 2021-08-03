COLVILLE - The Colville National Forest proposes new and/or increased recreation fees at 20 developed sites.
The proposed fees would affect one day-use site, two cabins, one lookout, one group site and 15 campgrounds. Of them, eight are currently managed without any user fees.
The last time that the Colville National Forest raised fees at the affected campgrounds was 1988.
“We recognize how important these sites are and want to ensure that they can continue to be used and maintained into the future, said forest Supervisor Rodney Smoldon. “These fee increases will help us put much needed resources into quality recreation experiences in the forest. During this public input period, we want to hear from you. We are looking at this as an opportunity for us meet the current and future needs of all visitors.”
The proposed fees, by ranger district, are:
Newport-Sullivan Lake Ranger Districts – Salmo Lookout, no fee currently (not open to the public), proposed fee $75; Crescent Lake Campground, no fee currently, proposed fee $10.
Three Rivers Ranger District – Frater Cabin, no fee currently, proposed fee $75 (up to six people); Big Meadow Lake Campground, no fee currently, proposed fee $15; Canyon Creek Campground, no fee currently, proposed fee $15; Davis Lake Campground, no fee currently, proposed fee $10; Deer Creek Campground, $5 currently, proposed fee $10; Lake Ellen East Campground, $6 currently, proposed fee $15; Lake Ellen West, $6 currently, proposed fee $15; Little Twin Lakes Campground, no fee currently, proposed fee $10; Long Lake Campground, $8 currently, proposed fee $15; Pierre Lake Campground, $6 currently, proposed fee $20; Sherman Overlook Campground, $6 currently, proposed fee $15; Trout Lake Campground, no fee currently, proposed fee $10.
Republic Ranger District – Snow Peak Cabin, $30 currently, proposed fee $75 (up to four people); Ferry Lake Campground, $6 currently, proposed fee $15; Swan Lake Campground, $8 currently, proposed fee $20; Swan Lake Group Site, $35 currently, proposed fee $75 (up to 35 people); Swan Lake dray use area, no fee currently, proposed fee $5; Ten Mile Campground, $6 currently, proposed fee $10.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act, which allows the Forest Service to retain funds collected. Ninety-five percent of the revenue from recreation fees remains within the forests to operate, maintain and improve facilities, said the agency.
Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees would help the forest improve infrastructure and hire additional recreation staff, according to the Forest Service.
All new fees and any fee changes must be reviewed by a citizens Resource Advisory Committee.
Written comments may be sent by Sept. 30 to Colville National Forest, Attention: Allison Ginn, Recreation Program Lead, 765 S. Main St. Colville, WA 99114, or via email to Allison.Ginn@usda.gov.
Oral comments may be provided by calling 503-380-7586 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/colville.
