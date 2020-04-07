COLVILLE - Colville National Forest lands and trails remain open, although many recreation sites are closed temporarily.
“We are not closing access to the Colville National Forest at this time,” said a forest announcement. “Most of our recreation sites are under seasonal closure and we will assess the need to keep them closed as snow melt makes them accessible.”
Forest officials said they support Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay home, stay health order, and encourage people to enjoy the outdoors close to home.
“We are transitioning to spring on the Colville National Forest and we know that people want to be outside enjoying the fresh air,” said the announcement. “We are working with our communities to address local needs, availability of service, and needed closures to align with county and state recommendations and guidelines.”
People who visit public lands are asked to take extra steps to do so safely to help protect others during the coronavirus emergency.
“Please practice social distancing, even outdoors,” said the announcement.
Forest officials also encourage people to avoid risks that might result in the need for health care or search and rescue services.
“Our first responder community is stretched to their limits right now and COVID-19 is their top priority,” said the announcement.
Forest officials also noted that conditions in the forest can change quickly during the spring, so visitors should be prepared.
Many day-use recreation opportunities, such as trails and general, undeveloped forest areas remain open, but may not be accessible because of wet, muddy and snowy conditions. People are advised to tread lightly on national forest roads and trails by limiting or avoiding use to prevent damage during wet spring conditions.
Developed campgrounds and recreation sites, Snow Peak cabin and all restroom facilities are closed until further notice. The cabin has a damaged wood stove.
Forest officials say they cannot guarantee coronavirus-free facilities.
Roads are experiencing freeze-thaw conditions and are generally impassible.
People who drive on national forest system roads or ride on motorized trails are asked to consult the forest’s motor vehicle use maps to determine which roads and trails are open to various types of motorized use.
Many roads and trails do not open until April 1 or later, as listed on the back of the maps, which are available at https://bit.ly/2IHPHgb. Causing damage, such as rutting, to roads is a violation of regulations, said forest officials.
Sno-Parks will no longer be plowed nor will the trails they access be groomed. Sno-Park access roads may be hazardous, icy or blocked.
The 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort is closed; no snowmobiles are allowed. Human-powered travel is permitted but there is no ski patrol, so people should practice sound backcountry safety protocols, and stay away from buildings and equipment, said forest officials. More information is at https://bit.ly/2UmleM3.
