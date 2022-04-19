OMAK –Colville took two softball games from Omak, 9-4 and 14-4, April 16 at home.
“On a cold, windy day in Colville we came out and played well in game one,” said Omak coach Rick Duck. “We were just not able to come up with a couple of key hits to push runs across.”
Alyssa Marchand was solid on the mound in the first game.
In the second game, Omak dug a hole early and were not able to get back in the game after Colville scored seven runs in the first inning, said Duck.
“We were able to hit the ball well, but just not enough to get back in it,” he said.
Trinity Fjellman and Marchand were hot at the plate. Fjellman and Kyra Paul also made some great defensive plays, the coach said.
Kortney Keaton pitched well for her first time in the circle this season, he added.
“We continue to see growth in our young players and continue to improve,” he said.
Game 1 Omak hitting – T. Fjellman, 1-2; K. Paul, 1-3; A. Marchand, 1-2, 2B; K. Keaton, 1-3; T. Graham, 1-4, 2B; A. Loftin, 1-3.
Game 1 Omak pitching – A. Marchand, 6IP, 9R, 9H, 1K, 2BB, 8ER.
Omak 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 4 6 4
Colville 1 2 0 2 2 2 9 9 1
Game 2 Omak hitting – T. Fjellman, 2-3, 2 2B; K. Paul, 1-1; A. Marchand, 2-3; K. Keaton, 1-3; T. Graham, 1-3; M. Romine, 2-2, 2B, 2R; B. Dick, 1-2.
Game 2 Omak pitching – K. Keaton, 4IP, 14R, 10H, 1K, 4BB, 8ER.
Omak 2 1 0 1 0 4 9 5
Colville 7 0 7 0 14 10 0
Okanogan 22, Pateros 0
Okanogan hosted Pateros in high school softball April 13 and notched a 22-0 victory.
Tsalee Mail was dominant in the circle for the Bulldogs. She threw three perfect innings, striking out eight batters, said Okanogan coach Darin Radke.
“At the plate, we were able to take advantage of some walks and miscues to push across several runs early,” he said.
Okanogan hitting - Aleena Lafferty, 1-2, 3B, 2R; Destyne McDonald, 2-2, 3R; Hailee Bruns, 1-3, 3R; Aanna Duncan, 1-3, 1R; Tsalee Mail, 2-2, 2 2B, 3R; Sarah Silverthorne, 2-3, 3R; Tylie Super, 0-1, 3 R.
Okanogan pitching - Tsalee Mail, 3 IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 8K.
Brewster 8, Omak 6
The Pioneers made a couple defensive mistakes but otherwise played well in their 8-6 loss to Brewster on April 14 at home, said Omak coach Rick Duck.
“Both teams played well,” he said. “Brewster got the key hits at the end of the game for the win. We swung the bats well and ran the bases well.”
Alyssa Marchand “threw a good game for us” at pitcher, the coach said.
Omak hitting – T. Fjellman, 2-4, 2R; A. Marchand, 2-3, 2R; K. Paul, 1-4, 2RBI; K. Keaton, 2-4, 2-2B; M. Routien, 1-2, 2B.
Omak pitching – A. Marchand, 7IP, 8R, 7H, 4K, 1BB, 6ER.
Okanogan 15, Brewster 1
Okanogan 13, Brewster 0
Okanogan swept Brewster 15-1, 13-0 in softball April 16 on the Bears’ field.
“It was nice to get a sweep today,” said Okanogan coach Darin Radke. “Brewster is a much-improved team from the beginning of the season. They are going to be tough out in the postseason.”
Game 1 Okanogan hitting – Aleena Lafferty, 1-2, 2R; Hailee Bruns, 2-4, HR, 2R; Tsalee Mail, 2-4, 2B, HR; Laine Morgan, 2-4, 3R; Tylie Super, 3-4, 2R.
Game 1 Okanogan pitching – Tsalee Mail, 5IP, 3H, 1R, 11K, 1BB.
Game 2 Okanogan hitting – Aleena Lafferty, 3-4, 2 2B, 2R; Aanna Duncan, 1-2, 2B, 2R; Hailee Bruns, 1-3, 3B, 2R; Tsalee Mail, 1-2, HR; Laine Morgan, 3-4, 2R; Destyne McDonald, 3-4, 2 2B; Sarah Silverthorne, 1-3, 1R.
Game 2 Okanogan pitching – 5IP, 1H, 0R, 11K, 0BB.
Scores
Waterville-Mansfield 22, Bridgeport 10
Waterville-Mansfield 28, Bridgeport 10
Lake Roosevelt 19, Pateros 1
Lake Roosevelt 13, Tonasket 3
Lake Roosevelt 16, Tonasket 1
Liberty Bell 11, Tonasket 7
Oroville 14, Liberty Bell 2
Liberty Bell 10, Oroville 9
Pateros 22, Soap Lake 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.