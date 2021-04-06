OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is extending the comment period for development of a policy to guide statewide management of non-native game fish species.
The public comment period, previously scheduled to run through April 5, will now close at the end of the day on May 5. People requested more time to submit comments on the draft version of the policy.
“This is an important policy, and extending the comment period will help ensure that people have an opportunity to provide feedback on this draft,” said Steve Caromile, the department’s inland fish program manager.
Non-native game fish is a category that includes species such as bass, walleye, catfish, crappie and some trout. Many are popular options for anglers in Washington and can provide economic and biological benefits, but also can affect local ecosystems and native fish populations, said department officials.
Comments can be made at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/non-native-game-fish. The department hosted a public meeting March 16 on the draft; a recording of that presentation can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D3DaATT-vlM&t.
A paper copy of the comment survey is available by calling 360-902-0045. Written comments may be mailed to Fish Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.