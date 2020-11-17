OLYMPIA – The state Fish and Wildlife Commission is asking for public comment on the latest draft of its revised hatchery and fishery reform policy.
The policy originally was adopted in November 2009 to advance the conservation and recovery of wild salmon and steelhead by promoting and guiding the implementation of hatchery reform. The commission began a comprehensive review of the policy in 2018.
Commissioners agreed Nov. 6 to put the latest draft out for additional public comment. Members of the public and representatives from salmon conservation and angling organizations provided comment at the online meeting.
The latest revised policy draft is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-11/fish_committee_recommendation_110220_0.pdf
Comment on the revised policy is open until Nov. 30. The commission expects to hear an update at its Dec. 4-5 meeting. Members of the public can submit comments on the draft policy language revisions to commission@dfw.wa.gov.
