OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comments on proposed recommendations for 2022-23 hunting seasons.
Written comments will be accepted through March 19. The proposals and comment forms are on the department’s website.
Most of the proposals address minor changes in big game special permit levels and hunting area descriptions since the state Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the state’s latest three-year hunting package in 2021.
More substantial proposals, including changes to the importation of animals to prevent chronic wasting disease and some proposals previously proposed but withdrawn during the 2021-2023 hunting regulation setting package also are under consideration. A video on the proposed rule changes to prevent chronic wasting disease are on the department’s YouTube channel.
