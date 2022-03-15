SEDRO WOOLLEY – Comments are sought until April 6 on a preliminary proposal to relocate Graybeal Hiker and Stock camps along the Brush Creek Trail in the North Cascades National Park Complex.
Also proposed is construction of additional backcountry camp accommodations for the Pacific Crest Trail long-distance permit holders along the Bridge Creek Trail.
Relocations of Graybeal Hiker and Stock camps are needed because of repeated flood damage by Brush Creek in 2003, 2006 and 2017, said park officials. Moving campsites out of the flood plain zone would prevent further damage to the sites and eliminate entanglement with flooding.
Capacity at the camps would remain the same, said park officials.
Additional backcountry camp accommodations for Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail long-distance permit holders along the Bridge Creek Trail are needed to address crowding associated with increased usage on this trail in the last several years, officials said.
The National Park Service is seeking initial feedback on the proposed action, alternatives, environmental issues that should be addressed, sources of data, and visitor experiences that should be considered.
Project information is available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CampMods2022Scoping. Electronic comments also may be made there.
Written comments can be mailed to Superintendent, 810 Highway 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284.
A virtual public meeting is planned from 5-6 p.m. Friday, March 18, via Microsoft Teams. More information is available at the project website.
Alternate audio is available at 202-640-1187, passcode 47603719#.
An environmental assessment is expected in early summer, park officials said.
