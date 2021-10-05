OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking written comments on a proposed spring black bear season rule change.
Deadline for submitting comments is Oct. 21.
The proposed rule sets spring black bear special permit limits.
“We are seeking feedback on the proposed rule to set spring black bear special permit season,” said Anis Aoude, department game division manager. “We’ll use this information to guide how we offer spring black bear special permit opportunities in 2022.”
The survey can be found at https://publicinput.com/H6080. Comments may be emailed to 2020springbear@publicinput.com or mailed to WDFW Wildlife Program, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
A public hearing is planned at the state Fish and Wildlife Commission’s October meeting. More information is at the department’s website.
