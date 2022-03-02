OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public comments on its draft status report for the Cascade red fox.
The department recommends classifying the Cascade red fox as threatened because of its vulnerability to existing and potential threats such as climate change, small population size and competition with other carnivores.
Although there appears to be suitable habitat for Cascade red fox throughout the Cascade Range, surveys have indicated no resident population exists north of the Interstate 90 corridor. A small population persists in the southwest Cascades, less than 50 perent of its historical range in the state.
The draft status report for the Cascade red fox is available for review at the department’s publications website.
“This is a species only found in Washington, and we are concerned about its status and the threats facing the declining and vulnerable population,” said Taylor Cotton, department conservation assessment manager.
The public can submit written comments on the review and recommendation through May 19 via at tandepubliccom@dfw.wa.gov or by mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.