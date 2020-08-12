OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons.
Several meetings are planned in August and September to discuss proposals with the public.
The hunting season proposals will be posted Monday, Aug. 17, on the department’s website for people to offer comments. The department will accept comments through Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Virtual public meetings are planned to discuss 2021-23 hunting season alternatives. Each runs from 6-7 p.m.:
-Thursday, Aug. 20, waterfowl.
-Tuesday, Aug. 25, carnivores, small game, upland game, fur-bearers.
-Tuesday, Sept. 1, licensing.
-Thursday, Sept. 3, elk.
-Wednesday, Sept. 9, deer.
-Thursday, Sept. 10, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, boundaries.
“Your input helps us develop our recommendations for the 2021-2023 hunting seasons,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager. “While recommendations will be designed to maintain sustainable populations, we’re also looking at this as way to improve customer service.”
An additional public review process with updated proposals is planned in January 2021. Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in the spring 2021.
People who have limited or no Internet connections may call the wildlife program customer service desk at 360-902-2515 to request a print version of the survey. Written comments may be mailed to: Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504
