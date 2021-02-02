OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking comments on the second round of proposed alternatives for 2021-23 hunting seasons.
Hunting season proposals will be posted Feb. 11 on the department’s website for the public to provide comments, said department officials. Comments will be accepted through Thursday, March 4.
“We’ve updated these proposals based on public input from last summer when we had nearly 2,700 people provide us their perspectives,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager. “That feedback really helped us to better understand the public’s priorities. This second round of input will help us fine tune our recommendation for the upcoming 2021-2023 hunting seasons.”
Final recommendations will be presented to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission in March for public comment and in April for adoption consideration.
People with limited or no Internet connections may call the wildlife program customer service desk, 360-902-2515, to request a print version of the survey.
Written comments may be mailed to Wildlife Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
