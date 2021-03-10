OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is asking for feedback from the public on an early draft of a policy to guide management of non-native game fish across the state.
Non-native game fish – a category that includes bass, walleye, catfish, crappie and some trout species – are a popular option for many anglers throughout Washington, and provide significant economic benefits to local communities, said the department.
They can also provide benefits to native ecosystems and help rebuild fisheries, depending on location.
However, some non-native game fish species may present a threat to native species through predation, competition or habitat alteration.
In December 2019, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission directed department staff to begin development of a policy for managing non-native species. An ad-hoc advisory group was formed to help guide development of the policy.
It has developed an initial draft with options for topics including population management, fishing regulations, and habitat enhancement and restoration.
“This is an important policy that will help us define how we manage these fish and fisheries,” said Steve Caromile, the department’s inland fish program manager. “We wanted to get public feedback early in the process to help us create a policy that considers the diversity of stakeholders interested in the management of these species.”
Comments may be made at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/non-native-game-fish. The draft policy is available at https://wdfw.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-03/draft_non-native_game_fish_policy_0.pdf.
Paper copies are available at 360-902-0045.
Written comments may be mailed to Fish Program, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504
The public comment period is open through Monday, April 5. The department will host a virtual public meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. Additional details for that meeting will be posted at the first website above.
