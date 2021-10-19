OLYMPIA – Washington’s Recreation and Conservation Office is asking people to help determine how funding should be spent by taking a survey about what kind of outdoor recreation they do.
The state is updating its statewide recreation and conservation plan, which includes a state trails plan, to unlock grants from the land and water conservation fund. The federal fund provides $6 million to Washington to build parks and trails, and to conserve wild areas.
“The plan and the surveys are a way for people, organizations and communities to tell us their visions for outdoor recreation in the state,” said Megan Duffy, RCO director. “This is really everyone’s opportunity to help shape the state’s investments in Washington’s outdoors.”
The survey may be taken by visiting the plan’s website, www.rco.wa.gov.
Survey takers will be entered into a drawing to win a Washington Discover Pass, which provides access to state public lands. The survey closes Nov. 14.
The website also includes a “map your favorite place” survey that allows users to pin a point on a map and share photographs and information about why they like spending time there.
