OLYMPIA –Written comments are sought on a proposed spring black bear special permit rule change.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks comments through March 12.
Last month, the state Fish and Wildlife Commission accepted a petition to initiate rule making for a spring black bear special permit season in 2022. The proposed rule would establish spring black bear special hunting permits for a shortened 2022 season, beginning May 1 and ending June 15.
The amendment also proposes modifications to the harvest and inspection procedures, and makes it unlawful to kill a cub or a female with cubs.
“We are seeking feedback on the proposed rule to set a shortened spring black bear special permit season,” said Anis Aoude, W game division manager.
Comments may be made at https://publicinput.com/SpringBearPetition102. People also can email springbearpetition102@publicinput.com or mail WDFW Wildlife Program, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
A public hearing on the proposal is planned March 11, with a decision scheduled for March 18.
