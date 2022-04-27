OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission made decisions on 2022-2023 hunting seasons and land transactions during its April meeting.
It also heard briefings on pinto abalone and the annual wolf report.
The commission approved a land transaction for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to acquire a 94-acre property of riparian and floodplain habitat along the Chehalis River.
Most of the department’s proposed recommendations for hunting seasons were approved, including landowner hunting permits, a variety of big game general seasons and special permits, migratory waterfowl seasons and regulations, hunting equipment rule changes, and importation requirements for wildlife harvested from out of state because of chronic wasting disease.
The commission amended a rule related to muzzleloading firearms that clarifies how they are loaded and adopted a rule that allows verifiers for peep sites on archery equipment.
Commissioners did not adopt a rule proposal to allow the use of crossbows during muzzleloader season.
