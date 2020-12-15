OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission heard an update on proposed spring black bear hunting rules during its Dec. 4 online meeting.
A hatchery and fishery reform policy review, development of draft rules for a new commercial whale watching licensing program and regulations for the commercial viewing of southern resident killer whales also were discussed.
The commission approved the transfer of 174 acres from Washington State Parks to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. The property will expand the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Grant County, including water access on Lake Lenore.
Another topic was development of a non-lethal pursuit training program to help approved handlers keep dogs trained to respond to wildlife conflicts.
On Dec. 5, the commission received updates from staff on reviews of the commission’s hatchery and fishery reform and Willapa Bay salmon management policies, and a briefing on efforts to promote sustainable seafood in Washington.
Public comment was received on all of the topics.
A planned briefing on statewide pinniped conservation and management efforts was postponed until January.
