OLYMPIA – The state Fish and Wildlife Commission heard updates on 2021-2023 hunting season setting, a periodic status review for greater sage grouse, land acquisition projects and a hatchery policy during its March 25-27 virtual meeting.
Department of Fish and Wildlife staff presented 2021-23 hunting season setting rulemaking proposals, including public comments received for seasons, equipment, general regulations and hunting boundary changes for most game species. The commission is scheduled to consider adoption of hunting regulations April 9.
The commission also heard public comment and an update on six possible land acquisition projects, including the Driscoll/Eyhott Island addition in Okanogan County.
In addition, the commission heard public comment and a staff recommendation to up-list greater sage-grouse from threatened to endangered status as part of a periodic status review.
A final commission decision is expected during the April 23-24 commission meeting. If adopted, the rule would go into effect 30 days later.
Commission members also heard public comment and an update on proposed updates to the department’s anadromous salmon and steelhead hatchery policy. A decision is expected April 9.
If approved, the policy would require development of a technical procedures document that would go through a State Environmental Policy Act review and public comment process.
A recorded version of the meeting will be online at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
