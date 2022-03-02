OLYMPIA – Two petitions to amend fishing rules in the upper Chelan River and to prohibit baiting deer and elk during hunting seasons were considered Feb. 25 by the state Fish and Wildlife Commission.
The first petition, to amend Washington Administrative Code for freshwater exceptions to statewide rules, was accepted by the commission.
The petition asked the Department of Fish and Wildlife to initiate rule making to open the currently closed upper section of the Chelan River for catch-and-release fishing for all species.
That section was open to fishing prior to 2015 under statewide general rules. It was closed to accommodate a multi-year evaluation of resident game fish restoration efforts by the Chelan County Public Utility District.
With the evaluation complete, the commission agreed to initiate rule making separate from, but concurrent with, the 2022 North of Falcon rule making process. If adopted, the change is expected to take effect July 1.
A second petition to amend Washington Administrative Cod would make it unlawful to hunt deer and elk while using any type of bait, scents or attractants, either natural or artificial.
The petition was intended to reduce the spread of chronic wasting disease throughout Washington. During the meeting, the commission stressed the importance of preventing the spread of the disease and also noted that outlawing the use of baiting cervids is a sensitive topic with hunters and many other groups.
The petition was denied.
Department officials committed to conducting additional work to increase public awareness and understanding of the topic before pursuing changes related to the disease.
The chronic wasting disease management plan includes plans to amend the code in question, plus other hunting rules to minimize the spread. The plan also includes human dimensions work to build public support for the proposed actions in the plan prior to initiating further rule making.
The commission meeting was recorded. More information is on the department’s website.
