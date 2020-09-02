OLYMPIA – The state Fish and Wildlife Commission is seeking $17 million in budget requests for needed enhancements to manage fish and wildlife.
Commissioners on Aug. 28 also provided a list of potential service cuts, while pointing out the counterproductive nature of such cuts should statewide elected officials adopt them.
A unanimously adopted commission position statement outlined how the $23.5 million in possible cuts, if realized, would have significant impact on local economies, and asserted that investments in the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s work serves to generate revenue.
The commission’s statement also outlined how state residents, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are using and counting on access to fish, wildlife and other outdoor resources more than ever.
To meet the statewide government reduction exercise, the commission adopted proposals that would result in $23.5 million in operational cuts in the 2021-23 biennium budget. Service cuts may be considered as the state anticipates a $9 billion shortfall in the general fund over the next several years.
If executed, cuts to the Department of Fish and Wildlife would impact salmon, steelhead, trout and warm-water fishing opportunities, enforcement and public safety, lands stewardship, conservation and the department’s ability to form partnerships with others.
Department staff will submit the options – representing a 15 percent reduction in its state general fund appropriations – to the Governor’s Office in mid-September.
The commission's position statement urges, “… that the governor and Legislature consider the long-term impacts to fish and wildlife conservation while this near-term economic crisis is addressed.”
The proposal also includes $8.1 million in requests to address certain declining fund sources with state general fund.
New enhancements totaling $17 million would support the department’s ability to monitor and enforce aquatic invasive species, improve steelhead spawning surveys, enhance salmon habitat, increase actions to recover southern resident killer whales and other projects.
The 2021-23 budget proposals will be posted at wdfw.wa.gov/about/administration/budget/update.
