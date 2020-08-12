OLYMPIA – The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission spent its July 31 to Aug. 1 meeting considering upcoming legislative issues – service cuts, legislative priorities and new funding requests – for the upcoming 2021 session.
The commission unanimously approved advancing to the governor’s office a request for $233 million in capital funds to support shovel-ready state Department of Fish and Wildlife projects. Proposed projects would include forest health wildfire risk reduction work, hatchery and fish management improvements, recreation site improvements and fencing to reduce deer and elk damage to agricultural lands.
Such projects could generate an estimated 2,700 private industry jobs across the state beginning in July 2021, said department officials.
The commission also reviewed proposed department legislative priorities – bills to provide the commission federal indemnification authority to access funds for large collaborative projects similar to those of other state agencies, expand licensing options to recruit and retain hunting and fishing participants, and stabilize payments in lieu of taxes to local counties.
The commission approved a department proposal to remove from state statutes inaccurate and unenforceable language that suggests a diminishment of tribal treaty rights.
Department staff also proposed a 2021-23 biennium budget request that includes $10.7 million in maintenance-level funding, $14.7 million in new enhancements and $30.8 million in operational service cuts.
Funding cuts may be necessary as a result of an anticipated $9 billion shortfall in state general fund and other revenue over the next several years.
The commission will further consider proposed budget cuts at its Aug. 21 meeting in time for submission to the governor’s office in mid-September.
Commissioners also authorized the department to seek a supplemental budget request for $589,000 to address emergent needs for the 2021 fiscal year.
In other business:
-After extensive public comment, the commission scheduled a final decision on the Columbia River Basin salmon management policy C-3620 for its September meeting, with a full-commission workshop to take place before that meeting.
-Public comment was received on proposed rules that prohibit wildlife hunting contests for species without bag limits. The commission expects to make a final decision during the Aug. 21 meeting, when they’ll also consider a staff recommendation to maintain the protected designation for Mazama pocket gophers, on which they also heard public comment.
-Commission members heard updates and public comment related to target practice regulations on departmentc lands, hatchery policy C-3619, and public safety measures in relation to cougars.
Videos of the meeting are at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings.
