NESPELEM - Jessie Walker, a Colville tribal member and King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association, won almost $2,000 at the Nespelem Celebration Rodeo last weekend.
She won the open barrels, junior barrels and junior breakaway roping on Saturday, July 13.
On Sunday, she won open barrels and placed second in junior barrels.
Overall winners:
Junior breakaway — Logan Cummins.
Junior barrels — Jessie Walker.
Junior bulls — Wawa Ben.
Bulls — Fran Marchand.
Saddle bronc — Fran Marchand.
Bareback — Fran Marchand.
Steer wrestling — Blaine Wheeler.
Calf roping — Oliver Williams.
Ladies barrels — Jessie Walker.
Ladies breakaway — Yolanda Nez.
Team roping — Jay Guerrero and Gene Curtis.
Senior breakaway — Ed Harry.
Senior team roping — Bob Joseph and Cory Herrera.
