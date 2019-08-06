Riverdogs head to North Dakota
CAMAS – Cooper Correia of Almira/Coulee-Hartline and Tyson Nicholson of Lake Roosevelt High School are heading to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, N.D., that starts Aug. 8.
The players, who will be sophomores this fall, are playing for the Columbia Basin U15 Riverdogs (11-1), which won a regional baseball tournament July 22-27 in Camas.
The Pacific Northwest winner Riverdogs played three practice games last weekend in Moses Lake.
Riverdogs tuned up by beating the 18U Riverdogs 6-5 on Friday, fell 14-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday and won the nightcap 10-5 in a shortened, four-inning game.
About $6,000 was raised in the warm-up games toward the team’s expenses.
The 13-15 Babe Ruth World Series opens Aug. 8 with Pacific Northwest (Riverdogs) taking on host Bismarck at 8 p.m. at Bismarck, N.D.
Other games include 1 p.m. Aug. 9 against Southwest, 5 p.m. Aug. 11 against China and 5 p.m. Aug. 12 against Ohio Valley.
The top three teams from each division will advance to a single-elimination tournament Aug. 13-15.
A summary of regional games:
Dogs 7, Glacier 1
The Riverdogs blasted Glacier 15U, 7-1, in the championship game July 27 at Louis Bloch Park.
The Columbia Basin-based team went up 4-0 after two innings before Glacier scored an unearned run in the top of the third.
The Dogs, which outhit Glacier 9-3, pushed across three runs in the final two innings.
Nicholson got the win, pitching four innings while striking out four, walking three and giving up only one hit and no earned runs.
At the plate, Nicholson was 1-2 with a double.
Correia punched out a sacrifice fly for an RBI.
Nicholson is listed at pitcher, third base and outfield.
Correia is the catcher, although he’s also listed at pitcher.
Semi: Dogs 5, Camas 4
The title almost slipped away in the regional semifinal, a 5-4 win over the host Camas Washougal Babe Ruth League 15U All-Stars.
The game was tied at one-all before Camas pushed across three runs in the top of the fifth.
The Dogs responded with one in the bottom of the inning to trail 4-2.
The Riverdogs pulled out the win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Camas outhit the Dogs 12-5 but committed three errors to only one for the Columbia Basin squad.
Correia was 1-2 with an RBI and a walk.
Earlier games
The Riverdogs opened the tournament with a 14-4 win over Alberta, Canada, on July 22.
Correia was 2-4 with a run and two RBI.
On July 23, the Dogs prevailed 10-2 over South Washington.
Correia was 2-3 with a run and a walk.
Nicholson pitched three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and giving up two hits and an earned run.
He also stole a base and scored a run.
On July 25, the Riverdogs smacked South Washington R/U, 14-4, with Correia going 1-3 with a run, RBI and walk.
Nicholson was 1-3 with a run, RBI and stolen base.
In a quarterfinal game July 26, the Dogs picked up a 16-7 win over South Oregon.
Correia was 2-3 with a double, run, RBI, two walks and a stolen base.
Nicholson was 1-2 with a run and a double.
The Dogs’ lone loss was 5-4 to New Level Xtreme-Manowski on July 13 at Liberty High School.
Correia was 2-3 with a double.
