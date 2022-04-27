OMAK — Six lakes in the state’s 2022 trout derby are in Okanogan County.
Alta, Conconully, Pearrygin, Spectacle and Wannacut lakes and Conconully Reservoir are stocked by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife with tagged trout. Those who catch one of the tagged fish can redeem the tag for a prize, according to the Okanogan County Tourism Council.
More than 800 prizes will be awarded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.