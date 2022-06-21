swim

Swimmers head into the pool during the boys' 7-8 year-old, 25-yard freestyle event at the Okanogan Invitational in 2019.

 Al Camp | The Chronicle

BREWSTER – Okanogan County Swim League plans several meets this summer, with youngsters competing in a variety of events.

Dual meets start at 6 p.m.

Four teams are in the league: Brewster Bearacudas, Methow Valley Killer Whales, Okanogan Bullfrogs and Omak Mantarays.

Meets include:

June 28 – Methow Valley at Brewster.

June 30 – Brewster at Okanogan; Omak at Methow.

July 7 – Methow at Okanogan; Brewster at Omak.

July 9 – Methow Pentathlon, warmups at 8:30 a.m.

July 10 – AAU regionals, Toppenish.

July 12 – Omak at Okanogan; Brewster at Methow.

July 16 – Okanogan Invitational, warmups at 8:30 a.m.

July 19 – Omak at Brewster; Okanogan at Methow.

July 23 – Brewster Invitational, warmups at 8:30 a.m.

July 26 – Okanogan at Brewster; Methow at Omak.

July 30 – Okanogan County championships at Omak, warmups at 8:30 a.m.

