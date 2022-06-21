County swim league meets set The Chronicle Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Swimmers head into the pool during the boys' 7-8 year-old, 25-yard freestyle event at the Okanogan Invitational in 2019. Al Camp | The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BREWSTER – Okanogan County Swim League plans several meets this summer, with youngsters competing in a variety of events.Dual meets start at 6 p.m.Four teams are in the league: Brewster Bearacudas, Methow Valley Killer Whales, Okanogan Bullfrogs and Omak Mantarays.Meets include:June 28 – Methow Valley at Brewster.June 30 – Brewster at Okanogan; Omak at Methow.July 7 – Methow at Okanogan; Brewster at Omak.July 9 – Methow Pentathlon, warmups at 8:30 a.m. More from this section Report: Details of sexual assault allegation against Daniel Snyder emerge Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson, 26, dies suddenly Congress: Commanders owner Dan Snyder conducted 'shadow' probe July 10 – AAU regionals, Toppenish.July 12 – Omak at Okanogan; Brewster at Methow.July 16 – Okanogan Invitational, warmups at 8:30 a.m.July 19 – Omak at Brewster; Okanogan at Methow.July 23 – Brewster Invitational, warmups at 8:30 a.m.July 26 – Okanogan at Brewster; Methow at Omak.July 30 – Okanogan County championships at Omak, warmups at 8:30 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Okanogan County Championships Swim Methow Valley Sport Zoology Marine Biology League Brewster Warmup Plan × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER CITY OF OMAK FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 TOWN OF TWISP OPEN POSITIONS! ELEMENTARY ART/STEAM TEACHER 3RD GRADE TEACHER Latest News Service rifle match planned for Saturday May labor statistics send mixed message Funeral home ownership changes Ekvall leads state orthodontists Okanogan Outreach students graduate Water outlook improves; mountains still have snow Marsh named Tonasket district ranger Okanogan announces high school, middle school honor rolls Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIdentities released in Cape LaBelle shootingTwo dead in Aeneas Valley shootingRichard ‘Rick’ CornettFlooding hits Bonaparte Lake areaLeona ForthunMike Craigen Sr.James ‘Jim’ William VanceRaymond 'Ray' L. GilmanLouis Pope Tipper IVGlacier National Park balancing flooding and increased tourism Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.