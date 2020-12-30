OMAK — COVID-19 topped nearly all comers during 2020 by halting most sports competition in March.
Gov. Jay Inslee ordered schools statewide to close March 17, then extended the order for the rest of the school year. Spring team athletes were poised to begin competition, but the shutdown meant interscholastic sports came to a halt after state basketball tournaments.
Despite the abrupt end to the 2019-20 school sports season — and subsequent cancellation of most rodeo competition, skiing, swimming, youth league play and other athletic events plus postponement of the general fishing opener — the year still had some sports highlights.
1
COVID-19 was the big elephant in the room, coming in at the No. 1 spot among the top sports stories of year.
A few competitions came back as summer wore on. Drivers got in a couple weeks of car racing at Eagle Track in Republic and rodeo riders traveled to other states for competition. Trap shooters saw a short season, as renewed COVID shutdowns stopped competition.
Bass anglers kept fishing, with Okanogan junior competitors Logan Clark and Parker Jones doing well in tournaments statewide.
Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the governing body for school sports, announced plans for returning to play in the 2020-21 school year, only to have a rise in COVID-19 cases push back two of the planned four competition seasons. It’s still unknown whether play will resume this spring.
Limited practices were allowed this fall, but later shut down because of a rise in COVID cases.
2
The Tonasket High School wrestling team won its fourth straight state title in February, dominating the 2B competition to win with 294 points. Liberty (Spangle) was second with 123.
Individual titles went to Lazaro Soria, 106; Waylon Thomas, 113; Waylon Wilson, 120; Lane Bolich, 126; Kevin Sanabria, 132; Colin Silverthorn, 138, and Carsen Walten, 145. Finishing second were Enrique Long, 145, and Austin Brock, 170. Others on the state team were Rielan Bretz, Chris Rodriguez, Casson Sasse, Rayden Zabreznik, Granger Sutton and Jesus Najara.
3
Brewster boys and Inchelium girls both brought home first-place trophies from their respective state basketball tournaments in March.
Brewster took home the 2B championship with a nail-biting, one-point win over Life Christian Academy, 58-57, on March 7 in the Spokane Arena. It was the Brewster boys’ 40th appearance at the state championships, according to WIAA statistics.
Meanwhile, the Inchelium girls’ basketball team won the 1B state title March 7, also in the Spokane Arena, defeating Oakesdale 45-34.
The championship was the Hornet girls’ first.
On the academic side, Almira/Coulee-Hartline wrestlers were the state 1B academic champs with a combined 3.337 grade point average for 11 team members and Curlew’s eight-member dance and drill team placed first among 1B schools with a 3.457 grade point average.
4
Okanogan High School graduate Jill Townsend was named player of the year in the West Coast Conference for college women’s basketball in March.
Townsend, the Gonzaga Bulldogs’ leading scorer in the 2019-20 season, also was named to the WCC first team.
Gonzaga went 17-1 for the season and was ranked No. 3 in the nation before the NCAA decided to scrap its March Madness tournament because of coronavirus concerns.
Townsend, then a junior, earned WCC first team honors alongside teammate and junior forward Jenn Wirth.
For the 2020-21 season, Townsend was named to several national awards watch lists.
She is the daughter of Nathan and Janell Townsend, Okanogan, and a biology major. She graduated from Okanogan in 2017.
5
Methow Valley cross country skiers fared well in March, with Liberty Bell High School student Novie McCabe anchoring the U.S. junior women’s relay team for a silver medal finish at the 43rd Junior World Championships on March 6 in Oberweisenthal, Germany.
It was the U.S. team’s highest finish ever.
Other Methow Valley skiers competing well that week included Gretta Scholz, U20 national champion in freestyle spring who won the top spot March 11 in California, and Walker Hall, who had a first place finish in the U18 boys’ freestyle spring March 9 in California. Travis Grialou from the Methow team finished fourth.
McCabe was named to the 2020-21 D team of the U.S. cross country ski team.
Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, also a Liberty Bell graduate, was named to another season on the U.S. cross country ski team. She is a two-time Olympian.
Her brother, Erik Bjornsen, announced his retirement from competitive cross country skiing. He also is a two-time Olympian.
Honorable mention
In other sports highlights:
-WIAA reclassified Okanogan High School in the 2B ranks from 1A.
-Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation started construction on a new lodge.
-Longtime Okanogan wrestling coach Andy Knutson retired from coaching and teaching. Four-time state champion Tonasket wrestler Martin Mitchell was named to succeed him.
