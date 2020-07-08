BASIN CITY – More than 600 rodeo fans defied Phase 1.5 Safe Start rules for Franklin County and gathered July 3 for the Basin City 4th of July Freedom Rodeo.
Austin Covington, Omak, claimed the bull riding title and $1,396.
Results
Steer wrestling – 1, Sam Shelton, 7.28, $1,079.
Saddle bronc – 1, Jesse Kirby, 73, $959.
Breakaway roping – 1, Mattie Turner, 2.42, $1,871. 2, Sydney Berquist, 2.92, $1,248. 3, Bailey Van Kohl, 3.09, $623.80.
Bull riding – Austin Covington, 84, $1,396.
Calf roping – 1, Pacen Marez, 9.01, $1,943. 2, Brad Goodrich, 9.12, $971.70. 3, Jason Minor, 9.26, $647.80.
Barrel racing – 1, Jolene Hoburg, 17.62, $1,629.60. 2, Paige Gartner, 17.85, $1,222.20. 3, Corynn Kayser, 17.88, $814.80. 4, Calli Kaufman, 17.90, $407.40.
Team roping – 1, Jack Graham and Calgary Smith, 5.10, $1,745. 2, Brandon Beers and Trevor McCoin, 5.24, $1,455. 3, Brayden Schmidt and Andy Carlson, 5.60, $1,164. 4, TC Naccartto and Evan Olinger, 5.63, $873. 5, Charlie White and Martin Rucker, 6.32, $582.
Elsewhere in rodeo competition, Austin Covington, Omak, placed second on day 1 of the Slick Rock Challenge in Rocksprings, Texas.
He scored 89 in the June 26 event for eight aggregate and eight total points in the event. He won $2,836.45 for the ride.
Covington did not score on the second day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.