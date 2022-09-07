Tonasket Demo Derby 2022

James Gasho, Tonasket, takes his number 57 car and rockets into the passenger side of Rielen Bretz’s, Tonasket, number 74 car.

 Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle

TONASKET - The 2022 Tonasket Demolition Derby took place on the afternoon of Sept. 4 at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, 12 Rodeo Road.

Eight competitors and their teams gathered at the grounds for a thrilling evening of gas-powered entertainment. Six of the teams hailed from Tonasket and one each came from Okanogan and Spokane.

