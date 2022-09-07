Crashing encouraged at Tonasket Demolition Derby Sep 7, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email James Gasho, Tonasket, takes his number 57 car and rockets into the passenger side of Rielen Bretz’s, Tonasket, number 74 car. Joseph Claypoole | The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TONASKET - The 2022 Tonasket Demolition Derby took place on the afternoon of Sept. 4 at the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds, 12 Rodeo Road.Eight competitors and their teams gathered at the grounds for a thrilling evening of gas-powered entertainment. Six of the teams hailed from Tonasket and one each came from Okanogan and Spokane.Mike Stansberg was the announcer for the event, hosted by the Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club.Results and trophy sponsors:Heat 1 (The Junction) — 1, Riley Bretz, 74. 2, Noah Olmstead, 77. 3, Jordan Montanye, 69. 4, James Gasho, 57.Heat 2 (George Frank) — 1, Noah Olmstead, 77. 2, Riley Bretz, 74. 3, Scott Juntz Jr., 55. 4, Jordan Montanye, 69.Heat 3 (Weller Trucking) — 1, Jordan Montanye, 69. 2, Riley Bretz, 74. 3, Scott Kuntz Jr., 55. 4, Tessa Parten, 14. More from this section Rams start title defense, NFL season vs. Bills Texas gets its chance against No. 1 Alabama Coaches reunite when No. 7 Oklahoma hosts Kent State Main heat (Montanye Ranch) — 1, Noah Olmstead, 69. 2, Riley Bretz, 74. 3, Scott Kuntz Jr., 55. 4, James Gasho, 57.Powder Puff (Webber Dirt Work) — Jessie Hatch and Katie Thorton, 69.Mechanic’s Tropy (Iron Grill) — Noah Olsmtead, 77.Overall (Superior Auto Parts) — Noah Olmstead, 77.Best Appearing (Tonasket Tire) — Johnny Swartsel, 32.Farthest traveled (OK Chevrolet) — Tessa Parten, 14, Spokane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club Noah Olmstead Motor Vehicle Sport Demolition Derby Jordan Montanye Scott Kuntz Jr. Mike Stansberg Tessa Parten × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME FULL-TIME REGISTERED NURSE MANAGING EDITOR JUVENILE CORRECTIONS OFFICER MAINTENANCE WORKER - FERRY COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT CERTIFIED SPANISH COURT INTERPRETER CODE ENFORCEMENT/ANIMAL CONTROL LEGAL PROCESS ASSISTANT I FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS ADVANCE BUS DRIVER/OPERATOR - FULL-TIME VEHICLE LICENSING CLERK Latest News Detective retires after 26.5 years Pet stylist comes to Omak Ladies Musical Club offers free classical music show Trains, planes, and trails - News briefs for the week of Sept. 7 OWC hosts annual memorial shooting match Students learn skills through school gardens Continuing medical education requirements reture Multiple new superintendents join the region Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLightning strikes start fires for second weekRoy R. Spillman IIOmak man arrested in multi-agency operationSteven M. HessDouglas PUD OKs electricity educationDetective retires after 26.5 yearsBrian Lee WesterdahlSpokane Valley to be briefed on multi-million opioid settlement statusAppeals court affirms judgment in local caseSpokane mayor rebukes state agency for comments about homeless planning Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
