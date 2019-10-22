Omak’s Walker takes sixth place
OROVILLE - The Brewster High School boys’ cross country team, led by Ricky Garcia in third place, took the team title at the nine-team Oroville Invitational on Oct. 8 at Lake Osoyoos Veterans Memorial Park.
Garcia covered the three-mile course in 17 minutes, 13 seconds.
The rest of the Bears (38 points) included 5, Juan David Martinez (17:43), 6, Oscar Guzman (17:44), 9, Ubaldo Arellano (18:00), 15, Orlando Medina (18:32), 16, Lemuel Infante (18:35), 22, Enrique Campos (18:59) and 23, Angel Maldonado (19:06).
Omak (75 points), led by Steven Zandell in fourth (17:28), finished third as a team behind second-place Chelan (68).
The rest of the Pioneers’ varsity team included 8, Evan Porter (17:58), 11, Mason Holborn (18:07), 25, Tyler Sam (19:16), 29, Joshua Lester (19:32), 35, Wylie Gray (19:39) and 38, Reyden Sandoval (20:03).
Tonasket (137), which was fifth behind Kettle Falls, included 20, Waylon Thomas (18:51), 21, Carter Timm (18:54), 27, Curtis Willson (19:18), 30, Alejandro Maldonado (19:33), 48, Logan Sutton (21:03) and 50, Micaiah Schell (21:12).
Lake Roosevelt, which was sixth (170) and just a point ahead of Oroville, included 13, Kyle Edmo (18:27), 26, Colton Jackson (19:17), 39, Germaine Sittingcrow (20:06), 62, Alonzo Adams (22:43), 67, Zack Sellers (23:29), 68, Tyler Palmer (23:42) and 79, Jamie Senator (30:51).
Oroville’s boys included 12, Miguel Nunez (18:17), 14, Julian Lopez (18:31), 41, John Reverente (20:12), 74, Trevor Miller (25:41), 76, David Johnson (28:25) and 77, Sergio Ocampo (28:30).
Republic (174), which finished eighth, included 17, Korbin Forsman (18:36), 24, Nicholas Baker (19:12), 28, Jordan Starr (19:25), 71, Connor McElheran (24:43) and 78, Zach Buffer (30:47).
Bridgeport (236) finished ninth with 57, Alex Perez (21:45), 61, Christian Lopez (22:40), 65, Luis Leon (23:15), 66, Alan Andrade (23:26) and 73, Antonio Andrade (25:40).
Liberty Bell won the middle school boys’ 1.5-mile run led by overall winner Will Halpin (8:00).
Others on the team included 2, Dexter Delaney (8:06), 5, Mac Surface (8:11), 6, Aksel Thomson (8:20), 8, Brayden Schmekel (8:38), 10, Tristan Hover (8:58), 16, Damon Alumbaugh (9:23) and 17, Sam Patterson (9:26).
Other top finishers included 3, Chase Marchand, Lake Roosevelt, 8:08; 9, Blake Sam, Omak, 8:49; 11, Brandon Garcia, Bridgeport, 9:05; Tonasket’s Mica Gleason (12, 9:06) and Jesse Ash (13, 9:08); 14, Logan Thompson, Curlew, 9:09; and Okanogan’s Joseph Richards (18, 9:27), Hayden Chilmonik (19, 9:28), David Huffsteter (20, 9:29) and Simon Berry (21, 9:30).
Walker leads girls
On the girls’ side, Omak’s Katie Walker finished sixth (21:45) followed closely by teammate Kassidy Carlton in ninth (22:32).
Republic finished third (55) as a team with 14, Mea Jess (24:20), 15, Courtney Starr (24:22), 17, Josephine Pakootas (24:38), 20, Emma Reiss (25:17), 22, Emily McElheran (26:05) and 27, Megan Thomas (27:19).
Bridgeport girls included 10, Miriam Jimenez (23:07), 11, Catalina Martinez (23:10) and 23, Terri Campos (26:07).
Tonasket girls included 12, Madison Koplin (23:17) and 16, Sage Young (24:28).
Oroville’s Madelyn Martin was 13th in 24:00.
In the middle school run, Liberty Bell’s Ayla Belsby won in 9:31, edging Omak’s Syreni Sandoval in 9:34.
Republic’s Sarah McGaffey was third in 9:43.
Other top finishers included Curlew’s Melissa Bineau (6, 10:00) and Melanie Bineau (10, 10:50), Tonasket’s Lily Sheller (7, 10:09) and Marisa Timm (8, 10:12), Omak’s Christine Zandell (11, 10:57), Okanogan’s Ashlyn Keith (17, 11:25) and Nespelem’s Jennilia White Temple (19, 11:45).
CWB championship
MANSON – The Central Washington B League Championship is set for Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Wapato Point.
The girls’ varsity and junior varsity runs start at 3:30 p.m.
The boys’ varsity starts at 4:15 and the junior varsity at 5 p.m.
Teams include Brewster, Bridgeport, Lake Roosevelt, Liberty Bell, Manson, Oroville, Riverside Christian, Tonasket and Wilson Creek.
District 7 championship
HARRINGTON - The 15-team District 7 cross country championship is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Harrington Golf Course.
The boys’ and girls’ junior high 1.5-mile races start at noon.
The girls’ 5K varsity race is at 12:30 p.m.
The boys’ 5K is at 1 p.m.
Liberty Bell stays No. 1
WINTHROP – The Liberty Bell girls’ team continues being ranked No. 1 in the latest state cross country coaches’ poll for 1B/2B schools.
Manson girls are ranked No. 10.
In 1A girls, Cashmere is ranked No. 10 and Chelan is No. 12.
On the boys' side, Cascade is No. 5, Cashmere No. 6 and Chelan No. 13 in 1A.
In 1B/2B, Manson is No. 3 and Liberty Bell No. 8.
