McGaffey wins girls’ 2.5K JH race
CONNELL - Lexi LaDoux finished third at the Connell Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
LaDoux sped around a 5K course in 20 minutes, 39.5 seconds.
Teammate Olivia Richards finished 10th in 21:51.7.
Boys’ varsity - 56, Will Clark, 19:16.4. 78, James Hamilton, 20:06.2. 87, Corbin Peterson, 20:26.1. 102, Adrien Pinkham, 21:00.8.
Boys’ junior varsity - 78, Dallin Evans, 23:15.7.
The Okanogan middle school boys' team finished fourth over a 1.6-mile course.
Boys’ middle school - 14, Calum Weston, 10:50.1. 17, Joseph Richards, 10:53.5. 18, David Huffsteter, 10:53.8. 21, Hayden Chilmonik, 11:03.1. 22, Ethan Shiflett, 11:07.3. 33, Simon Berry, 11:34.6.
Girls’ middle school - 18, Ashlyn Keith, 12:58.2. 29, R. Edmin, 14:12.2.
Curlew/Republic runs at Chewelah
CHEWELAH – Curlew/Republic girls’ team finished sixth and the boys’ team was eighth at the District 7 All-League meet Sept. 28 at Jenkins High School.
Emma Reiss led the girls in 22nd place in 23 minutes, 59 seconds.
Other girls included 24, Courtney Starr, 24:07; 31, Mea Jess, 25:32. 44, Emily McElheran, 27:32.95; Megan Thomas, 30:21.21.
For the boys, Korbin Forsman finished 11th in 18 minutes, 11 seconds.
Other boys included 28, Nicholas Baker, 19:22; 32, Jordan Starr, 19:32.99; 75, Connor McElheran, 21:47; 107, Zach Buffer, 33:12.
Republic’s Sarah McGaffey won the girls’ 2.5K junior high race in 10:31. Teammate Natalie Kersten was 13th in 12:44.
Curlew girls included 3, Melissa Bineau, 11:06; 5, Melanie Bineau, 11:37; 30, Elizabeth Reiss, 15:36.
The Curlew boys' team finished fifth paced by Logan Thompson in third (9:03).
Other Curlew boys included 17, Joshua Reiss, 11:23; 25, Luke Doyen, 11:41. 47, Sylas Stotts, 13:59; 54, Shaylor Headley, 15:21.
Republic’s Talon Lane was 12th in 11:08.
