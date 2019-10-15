OMAK - The Omak boys’ high school cross country team won the Pioneers’ Invitational on Oct. 9.
The team, which finished with 24 points, included champion Steven Zandell (1, 17:28.08), along with Evan Porter (2, 17:42.58), Mason Holborn (4, 17:52.00), 5, Trece Hendrickson (5, 17:58.12), Tyler Sam (14 (18:50.53), 15, Joshua Lester (15, 18:53.13) and Wylie Gray (24, 19:38.64).
Tonasket, which was second with 64 points, included Waylon Thomas (6, 18:16.21), Carter Timm (8, 18:22.63), Alejandro Maldonado (12, 18:38.43), Curtis Willson (19, 19:20.87), Logan Sutton (25, 20:00.01), Micaiah Schell (34, 20:58.41) and Esteban Flores (47, 23:02.09).
Lake Roosevelt placed fourth as a team (113) with Colton Jackson (7, 18:21.35), Kyle Edmo (9, 18:28.69), Germaine Sittingcrow (26, 20:01.37), Alonzo Adams (40, 21:46.57), Zack Sellers (46, 22:45.37) and Tyler Palmer (48, 23:34.63).
Oroville, which was fifth (119) included Miguel Nunez (3, 17:48.60), Julian Lopez (10, 18:31.84), John Reverente (21, 19:26.20), Trevor Miller (50, 25:52.29) and David Johnson (51, 29:45.00).
Brewster, which was sixth (122), included Andres Garcia (20, 19:22.98), Pedro Rios (27, 20:04.80), 29, Adrian Dorantes (29, 20:21.97), Freddi Torres (31, 20:51.32), Donovan Tinoco (32, 20:54.98), Omar Barrara (33, 20:55.89), Juan Angel (36, 21:11.69), Francisco Duran (42, 22:29.91).
Bridgeport, which was seventh (170), included Alex Perea (30, 20:39.10), Gage Fletcher (37, 21:22.85), Christian Lopez (41, 21:53.53), Luis Leon (43, 22:35.01), Alan Andrade (44, 22:41.88), Antonio Andrade (49, 25:48.91).
Okanogan runners included James Hamilton (11, 18:32.11), Will Clark (13, 18:44.91), Adrien Pinkham (22, 19:28.53) and Corbin Peterson (28, 20:11.15).
Lexi LaDoux of Okanogan won the girls’ 15-runner race in 19:22.22. Teammate Olivia Richards was second (20:38.98).
Tonasket, the lone school with a varsity girls’ team, included Madison Koplin (6, 22:36.39), Sage Young (8, 23:01.71), Chloe Combs (10, 26:47.66), Athena Rietveld (11, 26:51.30), Kara Wilson (14, 29:12.53) and Katy Thornton (15, 33:17.89).
Omak runners included Katie Walker (3, 21:15.86), Kassidy Carlton (9, 23:24.13) and Shaylee Tonasket (13, 28:11.96).
Bridgeport runners included Miriam Jimenez (4, 22:21.39), Catalina Martinez (5, 22:29.49) and Terri Campos (12, 27:38.14).
Madelyn Martin ran for Oroville (7, 22:53.84).
In the middle school 1.5-mile run for seventh- and eighth-graders, Liberty Bell took both titles.
Chase Marchand of Lake Roosevelt which finished fifth as a team, won the boys’ race in 7:55.25.
Liberty Bell (22) placed the next three runners - Will Halpin (2, 8:02.32), Mac Surface (3, 8:11.02) and Aksel Thomson (8:18.34).
Okanogan, which finished second (64), was led by Joseph Richards (13, 9:19.76).
Brewster was third (73), led by Caleb Infante (12, 9:16.31).
Blake Sam led Omak (6,8:44.86) and Louie Frank led Nespelem (41, 11:50.13).
For the girls, Liberty Bell’s Leki Albright took first (9:12.16)
Other girls' team leading runners included Brewster’s Kaydence Carrington (2, 9:17.08), Omak's Syreni Sandoval (4, 9:22.08), Tonasket’s Lily Sheller (5, 10:02.55), Okanogan’s Ashlyn Keith (12, 11:53.56) and Nespelem’s Jennillia White Temple.
In the one-mile club race for sixth grade girls, Omak's Sarah Escamilla won (7:03.41). Others included Sage Buhrig (8:13.04) and Stella LaBounty (8:37.01).
On the boys' side was Omak’s James Bent (8:12.47).
Washington State Cross Country Poll
(Week 7, released Oct. 7)
1A
Boys - 1, Medical Lake. Others: 5, Cascade. 6, Cashmere. 12, Chelan.
Girls - 1, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls). 9, Cashmere. 12, Chelan.
1B/2B
Boys - 1, Northwest Christian-Lacey. 3, Manson. 5, Brewster. 11, Liberty Bell.
Girls - 1, Liberty Bell. 10, Manson. 12, Republic.
