Caribou Trail League players of the year from Omak are sophomore Aaliyah Marchand, softball; sophomore Sedeaju’ Michel, field events for track, and freshman Halle Richter, golf. Marchand and Michel also were honored by the league for basketball play.

OMAK – The Caribou Trail League has named winter season all-league basketball honorees.

On the boys’ side, Cascade won the sportsmanship award and Levi Heyen, Cashmere, was named coach of the year.

Player of the year is Sam Phillips, a senior from Cashmere.

First team – TreyVaughn Bierlink, junior, Quincy; Nate Harding, junior, Chelan; Jovan Mercado, sophomore, Omak; Nate Phillips, senior, Cashmere; Carl Alberts, senior, Cashmere.

Second team – Braiden Boyd, sophomore, Chelan; Aidan Heikes, junior, Quincy; Aidan Bews, freshman, Quincy; Ty Schoening, senior, Cashmere; Jaren Boyd, senior, Omak.

Honorable mention – Cole Warnaca, senior, Cascade; Reed Stamps, junior, Chelan.

For the girls, Cascade won the sportsmanship award. Brent Darnell, Cashmere, was named coach of the year and junior Riley Johnson, Cashmere, was player of the year.

First team – Katie Rainville, senior, Chelan; Jalynn Darnell, senior, Cashmere; Booh Huddleston, senior, Chelan; Aaliyah Marchand, sophomore, Omak; Emily Wurl, junior, Quincy.

Second team – Peyton Brown, senior, Cashmere; Aliyah Finch, junior, Chelan; Maddie Hammond, sophomore, Cashmere; Jane Kennedy, senior, Quincy; Sedeaju’ Michel, sophomore, Omak.

Honorable mention – Joslynn Simmons, sophomore, Chelan; Trinity Fjellman, junior, Omak; Molly Wiser, senior, Cascade.

