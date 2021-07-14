GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Curlew native rode to a second straight riding crown July 6 at Grants Pass Downs as the race course concluded its 17-day spring/summer meeting.
Joree Scriver, 20, won the leading jockey title for riding 23 winners during the meet, which started May 10. Scriver won 20 thoroughbred races, including four victories on filly Jaded Tiger, a 4-year-old, Oregon-bred horse.
Scriver was honored between races July 6.
Apprentice Bryson Butterfly, Omak, rode two winners that day.
Racing resumes Monday, Sept. 20, for opening day of the 18-day fall meet at Grants Pass Downs.
