SPOKANE – Girls’ basketball teams from Curlew and Wellpinit met for fourth and sixth places in the 1B Hardwood Classic on March 7, with Wellpinit prevailing, 56-40.
“We are so proud of you. What an awesome season,” said the Curlew district in a social media post.
Korin Baker secured a double-double for the Cougars with 12 rebounds and 21 points. Claire LaDue hauled in 11 rebounds and put up six points.
Curlew sank 11 of 16 free throws for 68.8 percent, but was a dismal 1 for 18 from the three-point line.
Wellpinit sank 11 of 12 free throws.
Wellpinit (56) - Orr 11. Hill 14. A. Seyler 2. Anderson 3. Boyd 5. Flett 6. M. Seyler 9. Wynecoop, 6. Twoteeth. J. Wynne. R. Wynne.
Curlew (40) - Kjolseth 2. Baker 21. McIrvin 4. Baker 7. LaDue 6. Singer. Lindgren. Calhoun. Beedle. Thomas.
Curlew 55, Neah Bay 53
Curlew edged Neah Bay, 55-53, on Friday, sending Neah Bay to the consolation round.
Claire LaDue and Korin Baker both had double-doubles for the Cougars, with LaDue grabbing 13 rebounds and sinking 10 points. Baker nabbed 14 rebounds and a game-high 24 points.
Ruth Moss sank 19 for Neah Bay.
Curlew shot a hot 71.9 percent from the charity stripe, sinking 23 of 32 free throws.
Curlew (55) - Kjolseth 4. K. Baker 24. McIrvin 5. E. Baker 8. LaDue 10. Beedle 4. Singer. Lindgren. Thomas.
Neah Bay (53) – L. Greene 3. A. Greene 8. Aguirre 6. Ru. Moss 19. Gagnon 8. Ray 5. Ry. Moss 4. Woodruff. Horejsi, Lovik. Yallup.
Pomeroy 41, Curlew 26
Curlew couldn’t keep up with No. 1 seed Pomeroy in the Cougars’ second game of the state basketball tournament, as Pomeroy prevailed, 41-26.
Korin Baker led the Cougars with 13 points and had 8 rebounds.
Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon led all scorers with 26.
Curlew shot 17 percent from the field and 7.7 percent for three-pointers. The Cougars made 9 of 11 free throws, for 81.8 percent.
Pomeroy (41) - Heytvelt 7. S. Watko 2. Dixon 26. Severs 6. Wolf. M. Watko. Caruso. Herres. Maves. Kowatsch.
Curlew (26) – K. Baker 13. McIrvin 2. E. Baker 9. Singer 2. Kjolseth. Beedle. Thomas. LaDue.
Curlew 53, Naselle, 26
In the opening game on March 4, Curlew topped Naselle, 53-26.
Korin Baker started the tournament with a double-double for the Cougars with 22 rebounds and 25 points.
Lauren Katyryniuk was Naselle’s high scorer with 8.
Curlew (53) - Kjolseth 6. K. Baker 25. McIrvin 8. E. Baker 7. LaDue 2. Singer 2. Thomas 3. Lindgren. Calhoun. Beedle.
Naselle (26): Dalton, 2. Steenerson, 6. Ketyryniuk, 8. Colombo, 7. Shrives, 2. Cenci, 1.
