Curlew 21, Columbia 3
Curlew 16, Columbia 2
Curlew High School’s baseball team won both games of a doubleheader March 31 against Columbia (Hunters).
The Cougars won 21-3 and 16-2.
“With only two weeks of spring training, the Curlew Cougars baseball team had a fantastic opening day,” said head coach Sam Olson. “But for that, credit goes to assistant coaches Beedle, Brown and Willits as head coach Olson was not available until game day.
“Cougar pitching had a good showing, as did the rest of the defense. Batting was hot, with numerous hits, a few doubles and a triple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.