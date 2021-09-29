Okanogan road trip nets victory over Cashmere
CURLEW – Curlew High School played its first football game of the season Sept. 24 and notched a 45-12 victory over Columbia in three quarters.
Bradley Rooster Singer led the team in rushing with 133 yards and receiving with 71 yards for more than 200 yards in the first half, said coach Noah Theckston.
“He had five total touchdowns in the game, including a buzzer-beating slant route that he took to the house rumbling, stumbling and diving into the end zone in the final seconds of the first half,” said the coach. “Subsequently, senior cheer captain Abi Beedle led an especially rousing rendition of ‘Go Cougs.’”
Sophomore Waylon Brisbane led the team in tables on defense with 10.
Junior kicker Michael Feist hit the first kicked extra point for the Cougars in more than five years, said Theckston.
“All of the Curlew players were able to get into the game and played really well, thanks in large part to the unleashed leadership of senior captain and quarterback Lane Olson,” said the coach.
He praised the officiating crew and said the Columbia team was coached “with tremendous class in a difficult game.”
Okanogan 49, Cashmere 15
Okanogan traveled to Cashmere on Sept. 24 and topped the southern Bulldogs 49-15.
“I thought we played very well as a team,” said Okanogan coach Erick Judd. “The defense played disciplined and controlled the line of scrimmage. The highlight of the defense was when Joseph Cates read a screen play and intercepted the ball, returning it for a TD.”
Offensively, the line blocked well and Ryden Zabreznik ran hard up the middle, Judd said. Zabreznik ran 18 times for 65 yards.
The northern Bulldogs led at halftime, 14-0, on scoring runs of 43 yards by Grant Gillespie and two yards by quarterback Brad Ingram. Both of Jamie Gonzalez’ extra point kicks were good.
Okanogan struck again near the start of the third quarter as Tucker Pritchard ran for 80 yards and a touchdown. Gonzalez’ kick was good.
Cashmere scored with 4:20 left in the third on a Trenton Mason Pass to Jack Croci for 39 yards. Croci’s two-point conversion was good.
Okanogan scored four more times, all in the fourth quarter, as Ingram ran for three yards, Zabreznik ran for six yards, Yusi ran for 45 yards and Cates intercepted Mason’s pass and ran it back. All of Gonzalez’ extra point kicks were good.
Cashmere scored once in the fourth on an 80-yard runback of Gonzalez’ kickoff after the Ingram score. Anthony Olguin made the PAT.
Okanogan had 460 yards of offense, 361 of them on the ground and 99 through the air. Cashmere had 136 yards, including 94 yards rushing and 42 yards passing.
The northern Bulldogs had 23 first downs to Cashmere’s eight. Both teams had two fumbles and lost one.
Okanogan stats
Passing – Brad Ingram, 8-for-11 for 99 yards.
Rushing – Tucker Pritchard, 8-for-134, one touchdown; Grant Gillespie, 6-for-66, one touchdown; Ryden Zabreznik, 18-for-65, one touchdown; Calvin Yusi, 8-for-58, one touchdown; Brad Ingram, 8-for-31, for two touchdowns; Johnny Swartsel, 2-for-7.
Receiving – Tucker Pritchard, 3-for-35; Jaden Radke, 1-for-25; Grant Gillespie, 2-for-19; Ryley Moore, 1-for-10; Ryaden Zabreznik, 1-for-10.
Defense – Johnny Swartsel, 5.5 tackles; Tucker Pritchard, 4 tackles; Ryden Zabreznik, 4 tackles; Joseph Cates, 3.5 tackles, one interception; Manny Rodriguez, 3.5 tackles; Grant Gillespie, 3 tackles; Ryley Moore, 2.5 tackles; Brad Ingram and Braiden Howell, 2 tackles each; Ty Morgan, 1.5 tackles; Ayden Grooms, 1 tackle; Alex Lopez, 0.5 tackle.
Kicking – Jamie Gonzalez, 7 extra points.
Punt returns – Tucker Pritchard, 2.
Kickoff returns – Tucker Pritchard, Ryden Zabreznik and Braiden Howell, 1 each.
Because of a shortage of officials, Okanogan has changed its high school and middle school football schedules for next week.
Middle school football against Brewster will be at 4 p.m. Oct. 7.
The high school varsity game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. That game, against Lake Roosevelt, will be Okanogan’s homecoming game.
ACH 54, Republic 0
Almira/Coulee-Hartline scored 46 points in the first quarter and added eight more in the second to take a 54-0 victory from Republic on Sept. 24 at home.
Dane Isaak took the opening kickoff 80 yards for ACH’s first score. Parker Roberts tacked on two for an 8-0 ACH lead with 16 seconds elapsed in the game.
Other first-quarter ACH scores came from Grady Murray, 47-yard run; Dane Isaak, 54-yard quarterback keeper; Isaak, 26-yard run; Isaak, 40-yard run, and Roberts, 47-yard run. Carter Pitts added three conversion runs and a two-point pass from Isaak to Cody Allsbrook was good.
In the second period, Pitts ran 35 yards for a touchdown. A conversion run by Grayson Beal was good.
Republic ran 42 plays during the game for 103 yards, including 24 through the air and 79 rushing. ACH ran 35 plays for 406 yards, with 25 passing and 381 on the ground.
The Tigers were hit with three penalties for 25 yards and lost two fumbles. The Warriors were called for six penalties for 60 yards and lost one fumble. Neither team had any interceptions.
Republic possessed the ball longer, 24:40 to 23:20, but had eight first downs to ACH’s 15.
ACH stats
Passing – Dane Isaak, 1-for 6 for 25 yards.
Rushing – Dane Isaak, 6-for 148; Carter Pitts, 10-for-93; Parker Roberts, 3-for-69; Grady Murray, 1-for-47; Grayson Beal, 7-for-16; Jack Molitor, 2-for-8.
Receiving – 1-for-25.
Defense – Reece Isaak and Carter Pitts, 4 tackles each; Parker Roberts and Cody Kagele, 3.5 tackles each; Cody Allsbrook, John Pierce and Cooper Correia, 3 tackles each; Dane Isaak and William Allsbrook, 2.5 tackles each; Grady Murray and Jack Molitor, 2 tackles each; Grayson Beal, 1.5 tackles; Kayle Casimir, 1 tackle; James Conley, 0.5 tackle.
Republic stats
Passing – Cameron Isom, 4-for-12.
Rushing – Stephen McKay, 19-for-38; Cameron Isom, 5-for-24; Vincent Carillo, 4-for-22; David Phillips, 1-for-4; player not listed, 1-for (-9).
Receiving – William Phillips, 3-for-34; Darin Tonasket, 1-for (-10).
Defense – Stephen McKay, 7 tackles; Alec Fraser, 5.5 tackles; William Phillips, 4.5 tackles; Cameron Isom and Thommas Nida, 2 tackles each; Trey Cromwell, 1 tackle.
Scores
Davenport 28, Lake Roosevelt 8
Liberty Bell 41, Waterville-Mansfield 24
Chelan 55, Tonasket 13
Entiat 66, Pateros 20
(Omak and Brewster did not have games last week.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.