CURLEW - Curlew’s bats were hot April 13 as the Cougars took both games of a baseball doubleheader with Wellpinit.
In the first game, Curlew pushed across 21 runs on four hits with no errors for a 21-0 score.
Lane Olson threw a no-hitter in the four-inning game, said coach Sam Olson. He faced 15 batters, with 12 strikeouts and three walks.
In the second game, Josh Wright pitched two innings, facing 10 batters with two strikeouts and four walks while giving up one hit in the 29-2 victory. Nicholas Baker pitched another two innings, with four strikeouts, one walk and no hits from the seven batters he faced.
Wright went 5-for-5 at the plate, while Lane Olson was 4-for-5 with a grand slam homer. Baker went 4-for-5.
Eastmont 6, Brewster 3
Eastmont got the better of Brewster in baseball April 17 with a 6-3 win in the opener of a doubleheader.
“Once again we were in a position to come out on top but we just failed to execute,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips. “We need to hit better and that is going to require our kids getting into the cages on their own time and getting extra cuts. Our approaches need to be better, (it’s) hard to win a game when two-thirds of your outs are strikeouts and half those strikeouts are looking.”
He said he hopes his players realize how fortunate they are to have this year’s challenging schedule and don’t become to frustrated with the results.
“This might be the best 0-3 team in the state, at any level,” he said.
Eastmont’s Austin Popoff led with a double, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on an error off the bat of Cooper Richards to take the lead in the first. Eastmont added three in the fourth inning.
AJ Woodward did a great job on the mound for Brewster, despite the six runs, said Phillips. He ran a high pitch count in the first inning and then settled down and pitched to contact from there on out.
“AJ pitched a lot of big outs that really limited the possible damage,” said the coach. “We scored all three runs late. Loaded the bases with a hit by pitch on Woodward, Nico Maldonado drew a walk and Kelson Gebbers was hit by another pitch.
“Arnie Arevalo drew the bases loaded walk for the RBI, and Eric Martinez followed suit right behind him. Kelson then scored on a wild pitch. So we had the winning run up three times with two runners in scoring position with zero outs and just weren’t able to capitalize.”
Brewster 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 1 4
Eastmont 1 0 3 0 0 2 X 6 8 0
W-Austin Popoff; L-AJ Woodward (0-1); S-Lucas Banning; 2B-Brewster: None; Eastmont: Popoff, Banning, Joe Murphy; 3B-None; HR-None
Eastmont 6, Brewster 1
Brewster dropped the nightcap April 17 to Eastmont, 6-1.
“We just got beat in this one,” said Brewster coach Todd Phillips. “Eastmont strung stuff together and we weren’t able to, although it was our best job of getting guys on (base).”
Brewster pitcher Tyson Schertenleib “did a good job of showing some toughness when he took a smoked line drive off the chest,” said Phillips. “I honestly thought he was going to be seriously hurt but he battled through it.”
Brewster got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Schertenleib and Reese Vassar hit back-to-back singles, advanced on a bunt by AJ Woodward and a grounder by Nico Maldonado.
Brewster 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 6
Eastmont 1 0 2 0 1 2 X 6 6 1
W-Cooper Richards; L-Tyson Schertenleib (0-2); S-Lucas Banning; 2B-Brewster: McGuire; Eastmont: None; 3B-None; HR-None.
Okanogan 8, Tonasket 5
Carson Boesel pitched five innings in Okanogan’s 8-5 victory over Tonasket on April 17.
Carter Kuchenbuch finished the game, pitching the last two innings.
Boesel batted 1-for-4 and scored two runs. Brennen Smith scored three runs for the Bulldogs, said coach assistant coach Jake Townsend.
“We made good contact against a really good pitcher in Boesel,” said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams. “We simply made too many mental errors and each one seemed to cost us.
“We have a number of boys who are making their first start on the big field. Overall, I am pleased with the effort and I am confident we are going to improve as the season progresses.”
Tonasket - 2B: Joe Thornton 2; TB: Jake Terzi 2, Joe Thornton 4, Parker Haug, Samuel Spangler; RBI: Jake Terzi, Joe Thornton 2, Lane Bolich, Parker Haug; HBP: Ameron Bretz, Gabe Sander, Joe Thornton, Samuel Spangler, Carter Barroca; SB: Jake Terzi, Parker Haug 2, Samuel Spangler 3, Carter Barroca 2.
Okanogan 7, Tonasket 3
Kolbe Tverberg pitched a complete game in the second game of the doubleheader and went 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.
Okanogan won, 7-3.
Carson Boesel batted 1-for-2 with two walks and scored three runs. Carter Kuchenbuch went 3-for-3 with three singles.
“We swung the bat pretty well for our first time out in over a year but the ball just couldn't seem to find the grass,” said Tonasket coach Stephen Williams. “We need to do a better job getting ahead in the count on the pitching side of things and I'm confident we will.”
Joe Thornton hit three doubles for the Tigers. Samuel Spangler also hit well and spent a lot of time on the base path, said Williams.
“Gabe Sander was a beast behind the dish as well,” the coach said. “I am really excited about this team. I'm confident that we will bounce back strong this week.”
Tonasket - 2B: Joe Thornton, Parker Haug, Samuel Spangler; TB: Ameron Bretz, Joe Thornton 2, Parker Haug 3, Samuel Spangler 3; RBI: Joe Thornton, Samuel Spangler; ROE: Ameron Bretz, Tim Williams 2; FC: Ameron Bretz, Gabe Sander; SB: Ameron Bretz, Jake Terzi, Parker Haug; CS: Colton Denney.
Scores
April 13 Quincy 16, Omak 3
April 17 ACH 24, Omak 1
April 17 ACH 18, Omak 0
April 13 Okanogan 15, Cascade 8
April 13 Ephrata 6, Brewster 4
April 17 Liberty Bell 11, Lake Roosevelt 2
April 17 Liberty Bell 14, Lake Roosevelt 0
