SPOKANE – Almira/Coulee-Hartline fell short in its bid to win the state 1B boys’ basketball championship as Cusick topped the Warriors, 61-48, in the finale March 5.
Cusick, which entered the tournament ranked No. 2, led most the Hardwood Classic game with No. 1-ranked ACH in the Spokane Arena. Cusick led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime.
ACH fought back in the third, outscoring the Panthers 12-9, but dropped back in the fourth.
The game marked the teams’ third meeting during the 2021-22 season; they both play in the Northeast 1B League. ACH won the first, 68-64, in December during regular play, and the second, 56-54, for the District 7 championship.
Elsewhere in the 1B tournament, Sunnyside Christian placed third, Lummi Nation was fourth, Northwest Yeshiva finished fifth and Moses Lake Christian was sixth.
The Warriors placed sixth in 2020; there was no state tournament last year because of COVID-19.
ACH – Dane Isaac, 11 points, 3 rebounds; Parker Roberts, 3 points, 7 rebounds; Reece Isaak, 16 points, 12 rbounds; Grady Murray, 11 points, 5 rebounds; Cooper Correia, 5 points, 3 rebounds; Cody Kagele, 2 points, 1 rebound; Casen Murray, Jim Holcomb, Devin Groh, Carter Pitts.
Cusick – Bode Seymour, 18 points, 4 rebounds; Colton Seymour, 16 points, 4 rebounds; Louse Cullooyah, 14 points, 3 rebounds; Kyden Nomee, 1 point, 10 rebounds; Celias Holmes, 12 points, 6 rebounds; River Edminston, Luke Wardrop, Dennis Campbell, Dick Dantana, Rodney Haynes III.
ACH 7 11 12 18 48
Cusick 14 14 9 24 61
ACH 52, Lummi Nation 44
ACH opened its portion of the state 1B basketball tournament with a 52-44 victory over Lummi Nation on March 3.
No. 7 Lummi Nation moved to the consolation bracket, where it beat Willapa Valley, 65-59, on March 4.
ACH and Lummi Nation were evenly matched in the first two quarters of play, with ACH ahead 23-22 at halftime. The Warriors poured in the points during the third period to lead 40-29.
The Blackhawks took the fourth quarter, 15-12, but ACH maintained its overall lead.
ACH – Dane Isaak, 2 points; Parker Roberts, 5 points, 4 rebounds; Reece Isaak, 22 points; 14 rebounds; Grady Murray, 14 points; 9 rebounds; Cooper Correia, 9 points, 4 rebounds; Carter Pitts, 2 rebounds; Jim Holcomb.
Lummi Nation – Jerome Toby, 15 points, 2 rebounds; Tobias Francis, 8 points; Duncan Toby, 4 points, 5 rebounds; Tony Abrams, 4 points, 3 rebounds; Tyran Lane, 11 points, 8 rebounds; Mathias Johnson, 2 points, 2 rebounds; Richard Wilson, 7 rebounds; Desmond Bailey, 1 rebound; Frank Solomon, James Williams; Adam Bello.
ACH 6 17 17 12 52
Lummi Nation 5 17 7 15 44
ACH 52, Northwest Yeshiva 43
The Warriors dispatched Northwest Yeshiva, 52-43, in the semifinals March 4.
ACH dominated during the first two quarters to build a 28-13 lead at halftime. But the Lions came back in the third, outscoing ACH 8-7 in the third and 22-17 in the fourth.
Northwest Yeshiva led for 19 seconds of the game, ACH led for 30:31; the game was tied for 19 seconds. Yeshiva’s largest lad was two points in the first quarter, while ACH’s largest lead was by 17 in the third.
ACH – Dane Isaak, 4 points, 1 rebound; Parker Roberts, 2 points, 6 rebounds; Reece Isaak, 29 points, 13 rebounds; Grady Murray, 17 points, 10 rebounds; Cooper Correia, 1 rebound; Carter Pitts,3 rebounds; Cody Katele, 1 rebound; Toby Schmauder, 2 rebounds; Casen Murray, Grayson Beal, Jim Holcomb.
Northwest Yeshiva – Victor Maimon, 8 points, 3 rebounds; Yoel Kintzer, 15 points, 4 rebounds; Aryeh Goldbert, 15 points, 5 rebounds; Shimon Rosenbaum, 2 points, 6 rebounds; Eli Weiss, 3 points, 1 rebound; Daniel Negrin, 2 rebounds; Yehonat Rothstein, Joseph Benoliel, Josh Benezzra, Jacob Weichbrodt.
