INCHELIUM – A deadly disease affecting deer has been detected near town by the Colville tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Epizootic hemorrhagic disease occurs in late summer and early fall, typically during drought years, and causes high mortality in deer near standing water sources such as lakes and ponds, said tribal officials.
EHD is often referred to as blue tongue by the public, but they are different diseases with similar symptoms, said fish and wildlife officials.
Midges, or no-see-um gnats, found near standing water transmit EHD from deer to deer, causing rapid mortality.
The disease is not transmissible to humans, and it does not affect moose or elk, officials said.
Anyone finding a deer suspected to have died of EHD is asked to contact tribal biologist Corey Peone, 509-675-0466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.