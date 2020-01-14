TONASKET – The day was threatening, with sloppy roads and low fog making shooting light iffy, but in spite of those obstacles 16 people showed up for the January Long Range Silhouette Match at the Tonasket Gun Club.
Mike Denney only lost two rams and one turkey in the fog to turn in a score of 37 hits out of 40 possible. Second place went to DJ Reynolds at 32.
Al Rise toppled 28 of his silhouettes for third place. Sam Shaw and Tom Gschiel tied for fourth and fifth.
Spokesman Ralph Malone gave special mention to Ben Richey, 11, who knocked over 12 targets in his first time at the silhouette matches.
The next long-range silhouette match is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8.
Malone said a pair of binoculars was left on the shooting bench behind the turkey-ram firing points. Al Rise at Al’s Sporting Goods, 509-223-4461, can be contacted by the owner.
Omak wins bowling meet at Eastmont
EAST WENATCHEE - The Central Washington Travel League in bowling competed Jan 12 at Eastmont Lanes with Omak No. 1 emerging as the top scorer.
The Valley Lanes-sponsored Omak No. 1 team won 34 points. Omak No. 2 won 9 points.
High scores: Jovan Mercado 236, 232, 278, 945. Aspen Hoover 224, 215, 807. Masun Matt 222, 778. Bryden Goyne 214, 721. Ayden Pierce 199, 703. Carlie Reddington 183, 692. Logan Stensgar 218, 671. Bishop Stensgar 207, 659. Deacon Matt 175, 637. Logan Phifer 177, 494. Julianna Utigard 156, 447
Team standings: 1, Moses Lake No. 1, 159. 2, Omak No. 1, 149.5. 3, Eastmont No. 1, 144.5. 4, Moses Lake No. 2, 100. 5, Eastmont No. 2, 86. 6, Omak No. 2, 59. 7, Eastmont No. 3, 46.5. 8, Moses Lake No. 3, 13.
The next match will be Jan. 26 at Moses Lake. The state tournament is Feb 14-16.
Fat bike event set in Winthrop
TWISP – The seventh annual Methow Winter Fat Bike Meetup will be Jan. 18-19 at Pearrygin Lake State Park.
The Methow Fatbike and Methow Cycle and Sport event draws fat bike riders from across the Northwest.
A Sno-Park permit is required to park at any of three trailheads within the park. A Discover Pass is required to park at the Lloyd Ranch trailhead.
Kid wrestling orientation set
OKANOGAN – Okanogan Kid Wrestling has a mandatory orientation at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Dawson Gym, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Anyone who cannot attend but wishes to participate must set up an appointment with coaches.
More information is available from Lee Morrison, 509-322-1411.
