TONASKET – Eighteen shooters took aim under crystal blue skies with dazzling snow around the target stands for the February long-range silhouette match Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Tonasket Gun Club.
Calm winds helped keep the crisp early temperatures tolerable. The match was possible thanks to the effort of Sam Shaw, Brewster, who brought his tractor up and opened all the target stands and made them accessible, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Mike Denney took top honors with a 32 of 40 possible. Sam Shaw and Steve Cox tied for second with 27 of 40, and DJ Reynolds grabbed fourth with 26.
Junior shooter Ben Richey knocked over 23 targets.
“A great job and nice to see a young fellow out with the old guys,” said Malone.
The next scheduled long-range silhouette match is planned for March 12.
