TONASKET - The Tonasket long-range silhouette match was blessed with moderate temperatures, no wind and no rain for a perfect morning of tipping over the steel targets Nov. 13, said spokesman Ralph Malone.
Mike Denney won with 34 points out of 40 possible. Pat McGuire placed second at 31 of 40. Spencer Cleveland came in a close third with 30 of 40 points, besting his dad, Chad Cleveland, who tied for fourth place with Al Rise at 27 of 40 each.
The next scheduled match is the Tonasket long-range silhouette contest on Saturday, Dec. 11.
