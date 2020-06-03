RENTON – An Inchelium student has won a Smart Choices scholarship
Rylee Desautel was named one of eight $1,000 scholarship winners in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires program.
Two $5,000 scholarships also were awarded.
“Being in the state of Washington, I’ve seen some of the great students that have earned this scholarship over the years,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “Seeing this year’s applicants and winners has just reaffirmed what remarkable students we have all around the state.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.