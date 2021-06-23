RAINY PASS - The Bridge Creek Trail/Pacific Crest Trail south from Highway 20 to Stehekin is impassable until further notice because of a bridge washout.
Crews are assessing damage to the North Fork bridge, approximately 10 miles from the trailhead. Potential temporary measures for foot traffic access are being considered, according to the North Cascades National Park Complex.
If conditions allow, a hiker-only bridge may be in place this summer.
Until the trail is passable, Pacific Crest Trail long-distance permit holders can detour using the trail to Fireweed and then over McAlester Pass. Park officials said the pass is not particularly treacherous regarding steep snow slopes, but is difficult to navigate.
Pacific Crest Trail long-distance permit holders will use the McAlester Stock Camp without the need for an additional backcountry permit. It may be snow covered; hikers are advised to camp on the snow to protect wet, muddy areas.
Hikers must have rope to hang food at the camp, officials said.
No camping would be allowed for Pacific Crest Trail long-distance permit holders other than McAlester Stock Camp without a National Park Service backcountry permit.
Bridge Creek/Pacific Crest Trail will be impassable to stock for the rest of the 2021 summer season. Stock users should use the McAlester detour.
Updates and information are at https://www.nps.gov/noca/planyourvisit/trail-conditions.htm.
