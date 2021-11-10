NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine – Kelsey Dickinson, Winthrop, has been named to the women’s roster of the Pre-World Cup On-Snow Camp in Obertilliah, Austria.
The camp begins Nov. 11 with athletes joining national team coaches Armin Auchentaller and Vegard Bitnes for on-snow training ahead of the first BMW IBU World Cup races in Oestersund, Sweden, beginning Nov. 27.
Officials said the final roster for the first two BMW IBU World Cups of the season will be announced at the end of the camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.