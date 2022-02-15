OLYMPIA – The state House of Representatives passed a bill last week allowing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to create rules for issuing digital licenses.
House Bill 1626 is sponsored by Rep. Mike Chapman, D-Port Angeles.
“This is a good step to bring the Department of Fish and Wildlife into this century by allowing them to issue electronic fishing and hunting licenses,” said Chapman. “It’s something many constituents in rural districts like mine have been asking for.”
If the measure is approved and rules are written, they would allow people who hunt and fish in Washington to carry electronic licensing documentation instead of the current requirement to carry a paper document. The bill, which passed unanimously, now goes to the Senate.
