OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks, the state Department of Natural Resources and state Department of Fish and Wildlife will offer free entrance to state recreation lands on Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 26.
Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park. Discover Pass-free days apply to all visitor parking on DNR and Department of Fish and Wildlife lands and in day-use areas at state parks.
Nov. 11 honors Veterans Day, which is also a state and federal holiday. Friday, Nov. 26, is the day after Thanksgiving. The November dates are the final free days in 2021.
State lands free days align with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by the three agencies. Legislation directed the parks agency to designate up to 12 free days when the pass would not be required to visit state parks.
