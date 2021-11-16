CURLEW – District 7 1B all-opponent volleyball teams have been announced.
South division honorees are:
Almira/Coulee-Hartline – Mimi Isaak, Beth Okamota.
Mary Walker – Audrey Wellhausen, Macey Gines.
Odessa – Emily Scrupps, Melloney Deife, Ashlyn Neilsen.
Wilbur-Creston-Keller – Kaidyn Maioho, Karsen Brashears, Mckinzie Arden.
Honorable mention – Natalie Evers, ACH; Kylie Erickson, Mary Walker; Hayden Schuh, Odessa; Karrah Pope, Valley Christian; Melanie Alexeyenko, Valley Christian; Shanelle Dorris, Wellpinit.
Most valuable – Audrey Wellhausen, Mary Walker.
Coach of the year – Brandi Maioho, Wilbur-Creston-Keller; Matt Gines, Mary Walker.
North division honorees are:
Curlew – Emma Lene Baker.
Cusick – Ana Diaz.
Inchelium – Hailey Peone.
Northport – Olivia Corcoran, MeKenzie Malcolm, Belle Stark.
Republic – Lindsey Short, Kaci Harman.
Selkirk – Britney Lyons.
Honorable mention – Macey Singer, Curlew; Haylee Nelson, Cusick; Torrence Finley, Inchelium; Elizabeth Young, Northport; Olivia Olton, Republic.
Most valuable – Lindsey Short, Republic.
Coach of the year – Carolyn Harman, Republic.
