OKANOGAN – Okanogan and Grand Coulee Dam school districts are investigating an allegation that racist remarks were made by Okanogan fans against a Lake Roosevelt player during a girls’ basketball playoff game.
An assistant coach for Lake Roosevelt alleged “monkey noises” were directed toward a Lake Roosevelt player who is of African American and Native American descent. The game occurred Feb. 18 in Okanogan, with the Bulldogs winning, 52-44. Both teams advanced to regional and then state play.
In a joint statement, Okanogan Superintendent Ashley Goetz and Grand Coulee Superintendent Paul Turner said an article in another newspaper “immediately presumes the allegations brought against Okanogan fans to be true.”
Upon receipt of the allegations, athletic directors and superintendents in both districts began investigating and have been in continual communication, said Goetz and Turner.
A bias report filed with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association “is taken very seriously with a thorough investigation being conducted which includes review of multiple game films and student interviews,” said the superintendents.
In February, WIAA issued a statement saying it has worked with member schools concerning several incidents involving racist taunts and actions at athletic contests.
“These kinds of behaviors have no place in our schools and communities, and the WIAA encourages students, spectators, officials, coaches and administrators to help create safe and fair environments for competition,” said the organization, which oversees school sports in the state. “WIAA staff will continue to follow up with leadership of the schools and the leagues involved to discuss prevention strategies.”
The goal is to ensure that opposing students and fans are treated with respect, said WIAA.
A bias reporting form is available at wiaa.com.
