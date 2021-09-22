OKANOGAN – School districts are monitoring COVID-19 exposures and cases among students and athletes, with some canceling games and one limiting fans at certain events.
Okanogan School District announced Sept. 15 that, as of Sept. 16, it is limiting attendance at high school and middle school volleyball games because of local levels of COVID-19 and in an effort to complete athletic seasons.
High school and middle school football and volleyball contests are affected.
The limitations went into effect on the eve of the Sept. 17 Backyard Brawl football game between Okanogan and Omak high schools. Last school year, football season was delayed until March and April statewide; the Brawl game ended up getting canceled because of COVID.
According to Okanogan High School Athletic Director Kevin Daling, the only spectators allowed to attend home games will be family members of uniformed student athletes from both schools. Upon entering the event, each spectator will be required to sign in next to their student athlete’s name.
Because of team roster sizes and event venues, the number of spectators per sport varies.
“Our hope is that this will be a temporary issue,” he said. “Home high school varsity football and volleyball will continue to be streamed but will be free of charge. Streaming fees will continue to apply for varsity girls’ soccer.”
Attendance will be limited to six family members per Okanogan student athlete for high school football and cheerleading, eight for middle school football and high school volleyball, and four for middle school volleyball.
Visiting athletes can have two family member each in attendance.
Masks are required for all spectators at indoor events, regardless of vaccination status, said Daling.
The Okanogan district also has quarantined sixth-graders and put them on a remote learning schedule because of a COVID-19 outbreak. A few staff members also were quarantined, the district announced Sept. 13.
The quarantine began Sept. 14 and was to continue until at least Sept. 17.
Meanwhile, the Methow Valley School District is testing Liberty Bell High School football players Sept. 17 out of “an abundance of caution” after learning two Concrete High School football players tested positive earlier in the week, said Superintendent Tom Venable. Liberty Bell and Concrete met on the Mountain Lions’ field Sept. 10.
A member of the visiting squad tested positive and, as of Sept. 14, the Concrete football team and cheerleaders were quarantined. A second member of the team later tested positive.
Some members of the Concrete team “may have been exposed to a fellow student who tested positive for COVID-19,” that district said in a Facebook post. School and district officials coordinated their response with the Skagit County Health Department, and the decision was made to quarantine team members until they can be tested.
Cheerleaders also were quarantined. Contact tracing was done.
Venable said his district’s athletic director, Michael Wilbur, contacted his Concrete counterpart on Sept. 15 and learned the first player who tested positive had been injured the previous week in practice and did not travel to the game on the team bus. He spent the game on the sideline, Venable said.
A day later, Venable said Concrete’s athletic director later notified Wilbur of a second case, this time in a student who did play against Liberty Bell.
“In light of the elevated risk of COVID for our football team, we will be requiring that all players and coaches traveling to this Friday’s (Sept. 17) game in Pomeroy test before departing,” Wilbur said in a letter to football families.
“This testing will help us to identify any cases early, limiting the risk of the kind of outbreak that could thoroughly derail our football season and threaten our ability to continue with in-person learning.”
Venable said the school’s locker rooms were closed during the Liberty Bell-Concrete game; no players from the visiting team were inside the building.
In Omak, the high school football team’s pre-season practices were interrupted when a player tested positive for COVID-19.
That player was to be out for 10 days while others with whom he had contact had to quarantine but were able to resume practicing after testing negative according to Okanogan County Public Health’s COVID protocol flow chart, said Athletic Director Joe LaGrou.
On Sept. 20, the district restricted attendance at seventh and eighth grade volleyball games against Omak.
“In response to the high levels of our area’s COVID-19 and playing in our smaller middle school gym,” restrictions were instituted, said a letter to the community from LaGrou.
Each home player was allowed four family members, while each visiting play was allowed two. Spectators had to sign in, and family members could watch only their child’s games.
In other area schools:
-A Sept. 14 high school volleyball match between Lake Roosevelt and Omak was canceled because some Lake Roosevelt players had to be quarantined.
-A Sept. 10 football game between Republic and Inchelium was canceled because the Hornets didn’t have enough healthy players. The Republic social media post didn’t indicate why the Inchelium players were not healthy.
-In Curlew, the district notified families twice in the past couple weeks of positive cases among students. One was at the elementary level; the other was not identified as to educational level.
Northeast Tri-County Health District quarantine guidelines were followed, and close contacts were identified, the district said.
There was no indication in the notices that any athletes were involved.
